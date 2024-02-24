Pre-Launch Event To Celebrate Lusail Speed Fest Held At Msheireb

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Motorsport fans descended on Barahat in the heart of Msheireb on Thursday as Lusail International Circuit hosted an exciting pre-launch event to celebrate its upcoming Lusail Speed Fest.

The state-of-the-art circuit will play host to motorsport extravaganza; the Qatar Airways Qatar 1812 KM – FIA World Endurance Championship 2024 and MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar across back-to-back weekends, beginning on February 29.

LIC's recent event at Msheireb was a thrilling showcase of interactive experiences, kid-friendly activations, cutting-edge simulators, and a diverse array of engaging activities. The event also featured a distinguished panel of speakers, headlined by Porsche Penske's accomplished Matt Campbell and the inspiring female drivers from the Iron Dames.

The panel engaged in insightful discussions on the dynamic landscape of motorsport, shedding light on the growth of awareness and participation of women and girls in the World Endurance Championship. This event not only captivated attendees with exciting attractions but also fostered meaningful conversations at the intersection of innovation, diversity, and motorsport excellence.

All of the drivers are excited to be in Doha to kick-start the season in a race that promises to be fiercely competitive at the iconic Lusail International Circuit.

Sarah Bovy, one of the Iron Dames drivers, said:“It's cool to be in Qatar for the first time and to enjoy Doha. I'm looking forward to having a bit more opportunity to meet locals and visit the city in more depth. The Lusail circuit is completely new in the world of endurance racing, so we don't have many references. The only ones are the Formula 1 race and onboard. Obviously, it will be completely different in a GT car, but the circuit feels fast, which we really like. All in all, it's been a great experience and we're trying to enjoy every minute we spend here.”

Amro al-Hamad, Executive Director of Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation and CEO of LIC said:“Lusail Speed Fest promises to be nothing short of extraordinary, spanning two consecutive weekends, this festival is a celebration of speed and excitement. Here in Qatar, motorsport is not just a sport; it's a passion ingrained in the fabric of our culture. I am looking forward to the exhilarating month ahead.”

Tickets for the Lusail Speed Fest including access to the Qatar Airways Qatar 1812 KM - FIA World Endurance Championship 2024 (February 29 to March2) and MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar (March 8 to 10) cost just QAR 200 and are on sale now. They can be purchased at: Lusail Speed Fest 2024 (lcsc)

Tickets are available only as three-day packages (spectators will receive three Qatar 1812 km tickets and three MotoGP tickets, one for each event day).

