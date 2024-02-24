War Update: 84 Combat Clashes Along Front Lines

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, Ukraine has reported 84 combat engagements with Russia's invasion forces.

That's according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

"In total, the enemy launched 10 missile strikes and 93 airstrikes, as well as 141 rocket salvos, at the positions of our troops and populated areas," the report reads.

Overnight Saturday, Russian invaders once again attacked Ukraine, launching 12 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Shahed type. All 12 kamikaze drones were destroyed by air defense units.

Russian airstrikes targeted Novoyehorivka, Makiivka, and Bilohorivka of Luhansk region; Torske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Bila Hora, Chasiv Yar, Kurdiumivka, New York, Novobakhmutivka, Orlivka, Tonenke, Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka, Novomykhailivka, and Vodiane of Donetsk region; and Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, and Novodanylivka of Zaporizhzhia region.

More than 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under Russian artillery fire.

Volyn and Polissia axes saw no changes in the operational situation.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the enemy maintains its military presence in the areas close to the border, undertaking subversive efforts in order to prevent the Ukrainian command from transferring part of forces to other sectors.

Kupiansk direction: the enemy launched two unsuccessful assaults in the Synkivka area of Kharkiv region.

Lyman direction: Ukraine repelled two assaults near Terny of Donetsk region.

Bakhmut direction: the defense forces repelled nine enemy attacks in the Bohdanivka and Ivanivka areas of Donetsk region.

U.S. senators call on Johnson to put Ukraine aid bill to vote

Avdiivka direction: Ukraine repelled nine enemy attacks in the areas of Lastochkyne, Severne, and Pervomaiske.

Marinka direction: the defense forces are holding back the invaders in the areas of Heorhiivka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka, where the enemy tried to penetrate Ukraine's defenses 44 times.

Novopavlivka direction: no offensive efforts were reported.

Zaporozhzhia axis: Ukraine repelled eight enemy attacks near Robotyne.

Kherson axis: Ukraine's forces are holding their ground, repelling assaults. Suffering losses, the enemy does not stop trying to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions. On the left (eastern) bank of the Dnipro, Russia launched eight assaults, none of which yielded results.

Todaysecond anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine

Ukraine's Air Forces hit six enemy manpower clusters and three air defense systems and downed another A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft.

Ukraine's missile units hit four enemy clusters, a control point, three artillery systems, an ammunition depot, and two Buk-M3 radars.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine