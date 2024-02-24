Unstable Weather Forecast Nationwide Saturday-JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 24 (Petra) -The Kingdom is affected by a state of weather instability, as temperatures drop slightly, and showers of rain fall, especially in the Kingdom's southern and eastern regions, which may be heavy and accompanied by thunder and sometimes hailstones, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department's (JMD) daily report.The JMD warns in its report of the possibility of torrential rains in valleys and low-lying areas, especially in the Kingdom's southern and eastern regions, as well as risk of slippery road in downpour areas and low horizontal visibility due to dust in the desert.On Sunday, a slight rise in temperatures is forecast and the weather will be relatively cold almost countrywide and pleasant in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.As for Monday, mercury is set to rise further and the weather will be fair almost nationwide and warm in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Also today, temperatures in the capital Amman will hit a high of 14 degrees Celsius and a low of 4C, while port city of Aqaba will see a fair 21C, dropping to 13C at night.