"Shikara's Grand Feast: Miss Navi Mumbai Finalists Dazzle, Set Stage for Spectacular March 8th Finale!"

(MENAFN- Liker Series) Mumbai, February 23, 2024: As the Miss Navi Mumbai Beauty Pageant gears up for its grand finale at the Four Points Sheraton on March 8th, 2024, the excitement is palpable. Leading up to the big day, Shikara Restaurant in the vibrant Sanpada locality of Vashi-Turbhe hosted a splendid gala dinner for the esteemed finalists and organizers.



The evening sparkled with glamour as the finalists graced the event with their charm and elegance, reminiscent of a star-studded red carpet affair. Among the radiant contestants were Shraddha Chaudhari, Gitashree Deka, Kanak Agnihotri, Shriya Nandini, Harshikha Rawat, Sukanya Kandarkar, Sneha Dhakate, Bhavna Ajwani, Sapna Devda, Kumud Kumar, Himanshi Chhallani, Mayuri Mishra, Anushka Singh, and Tamanna Bharat, each embodying a delightful blend of confidence and grace.



The ambiance at Shikara Restaurant added to the allure of the evening, providing a perfect backdrop for the festivities. Amidst the warm hospitality and delectable North Indian and Chinese cuisine, the finalists savored every moment, creating memories to cherish.



Ashok Mehra ji, the Managing Director of Shikara Group, expressed his delight at the longstanding association with the Miss Navi Mumbai pageant, applauding the journey of each batch of finalists as they strive for success.



Harmeet Singh Gupta, CEO of U&I Entertainment, extended heartfelt thanks to Shikara Restaurant for their association with Miss Navi Mumbai Pageant. He also wished all the finalists the best of luck, emphasizing the significance of their journey and the opportunities that await them.



During a candid conversation with Rajveer Singh, one of the contestants shared her excitement for the journey, expressing gratitude for the enriching experiences and interactions with industry professionals. "Every day brings new opportunities," she remarked. "Interacting with industry figures has been a delight. We're eagerly looking forward to what lies ahead."



As the evening drew to a close, the air was filled with anticipation and camaraderie, setting the stage for a spectacular finale at the Miss Navi Mumbai Beauty Pageant. With the support of esteemed partners like Shikara Restaurant, the pageant continues to provide a prestigious platform for young women to shine and leave their mark in the world of glamour and beauty.



