(MENAFN- Baystreet) Capstone, Enerplus, Great Eagle at 52-Week Highs on News

CNR, Docebo, CGI at 52-Week Highs on News Canadian National Railway Company (T) hit a new 52-week high of $177.26 Friday. Ghislain Houle, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer and Patrick Whitehead, Executive Vice-President and Chief Network Operating Officer will address the 45 th Annual Raymond James Institutional Investor Conference on March 6.Docebo Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $72.94 Friday. Docebo announced financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated. Total revenue of $180.8 million, an increase of 27% from the comparative period in the prior year. Net income of $2.8 million, or $0.09 per share, compared to net income of $7.0 million, or $0.21 per share, for the comparative period in the prior year.CGI Inc. (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $157.01 Friday. CGI announced today that it intends to enter into a private agreement with Serge Godin , Founder and Executive Chairman of the Board of CGI, for the purchase for cancellation of 1,674,930 Class A subordinate voting shares indirectly held by him at a price of $149.26 per Class A Share, for a total consideration of $250 million .Montage Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 75 cents Friday. Montage Gold announced that the non-brokered private placement financing announced on February 22, has been increased to 50,000,000 common shares of the Company at a price of C$0.70 per Common Share for gross proceeds of C$35 millionPembina Pipeline Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $46.92 Friday. Pembina reported EPS of C$1.21, revenue of C$2.57 Billion.RB Global Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $103.26 Friday. RB Global reported EPS of $0.82, which beats by $0.12, revenue of $1 in-line.AI Artificial Intelligence Ventures Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 34 cents Friday. No news stories available today.Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $86.16 Friday. No news stories available today.Athabasca Oil Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.95 Friday. No news stories available today.Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $55.75 Friday. No news stories available today.Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust BEI) hit a new 52-week high of $75.97 Friday. No news stories available today.Blackline Safety Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.32 Friday. No news stories available today.Brookfield Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $55.96 Friday. No news stories available today.Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $55.93 Friday. No news stories available today.CCL Industries Inc. (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $70.50 Friday. No news stories available today.Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $116.81 Friday. No news stories available today.Cymbria Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $66.35 Friday. No news stories available today.Decisive Dividend Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of $10.95 Friday. No news stories available today.Definity Financial Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $44.45 Friday. No news stories available today.Dollarama Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $105.47 Friday. No news stories available today.Medical Facilities Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $9.95 Friday. No news stories available today.ADF Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $9.33 Friday. No news stories available today.Element Fleet Management Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $23.36 Friday. No news stories available today.EQB Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $94.68 Friday. No news stories available today.abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.71 Friday. No news stories available today.Hydro One Limited (T.H) hit a new 52-week high of $41.15 Friday. No news stories available today.Hemisphere Energy Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.46 Friday. No news stories available today.Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $110.70 Friday. No news stories available today.Intact Financial Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $234.71. No news stories available today.KDA Group Inc. (TSXV:KDA) hit a new 52-week high of 37 cents Friday. No news stories available today.Loblaw Companies Limited (T.L) hit a new 52-week high of $144.01 Friday. No news stories available today.MCAN Mortgage Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $16.81 Friday. No news stories available today.National Bank of Canada (T) hit a new 52-week high of $104.54 Friday. No news stories available today.Orogen Royalties Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 72 cents Friday. No news stories available today.Olympia Financial Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $120.75 Friday. No news stories available today.Parkland Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $47.88 Friday. No news stories available today.Pinetree Capital Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.96 Friday. No news stories available today.Power Corporation of Canada (T) hit a new 52-week high of $40.02 Friday. No news stories available today.Primo Water Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $21.45 Friday. No news stories available today.SouthGobi Resources Ltd (V) hit a new 52-week high of 87 cents Friday. No news stories available today.Secure Energy Services Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.71 Friday. No news stories available today.Sienna Senior Living Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $12.89 Friday. No news stories available today.Sun Life Financial Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $74.61 Friday. No news stories available today.Stantec Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $112.43 Friday. No news stories available today.Tricon Residential Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $15.04 Friday. No news stories available today.TFI International Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $200.13 Friday. No news stories available today.Toromont Industries Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $125.37 Friday. No news stories available today.Topicus Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $124.23 Friday. No news stories available today.

