Switzerland To Host Draw For Round Of 16 Stage Of UEFA Conference League

Today, the draw for the Round of 16 stage of the UEFA Conference
League will take place. The event will be held in the city of Nyon,
Switzerland, starting at 16:00, Azernews reports.
The teams have been divided into two groups, each with 8 teams.
The group winners are seeded, while the teams coming from the
play-off stage are unseeded. Seeded teams include: Aston Villa
(England), Brugge (Belgium), Fenerbahçe (Turkiye), Fiorentina
(Italy), Lille (France), Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel), PAOK (Greece),
and Viktoria (Czech Republic).
Unseeded teams include: Ajax (Netherlands), Dinamo Zagreb
(Croatia), Maccabi Haifa (Israel), Molde (Norway), Olympiacos
(Greece), Servette (Switzerland), Sturm Graz (Austria), and Union
(Belgium).
The first leg of the Round of 16 in the Conference League will
take place on March 7, with the return legs scheduled for March
14.
The UEFA Champions League is UEFA's elite club competition, with
top clubs across the continent playing for the right to be crowned
European champions.
Introduced in 1955 as the European Cup, it has expanded over the
years with over 70 football clubs.
The number of teams of each association that enters the UEFA
Champions League is based on the UEFA coefficients of the member
associations.
These scores are generated by the results of clubs representing
each association during the previous five UEFA Champions League and
UEFA Europa League seasons.
Qualifying starts in the summer with three rounds, and then a
play-off takes place before 32 teams begin the group stage starting
in September.
