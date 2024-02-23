HMC Hospitals Record Over 311,000 Outpatient Visits In Jan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) provided care to thousands of patients across all its hospitals and services in January 2024.

According to HMC's activity report released yesterday, hospitals recorded 311,689 outpatient visits between January 1 and 31. Additionally, 34,343 inpatient admissions were recorded across HMC hospitals in January.

Since February 2023, HMC has implemented a set of system changes to enhance the outpatient appointment booking process and improve access to care for patients.

The system changes include implementing a new appointment booking system and establishing new referral management sections in each of HMC's hospitals, under the control of appointment management teams, in coordination with the individual outpatient department management teams. The new system has resulted in hospitals having more control over booking appointments for their patients and helps in avoiding unnecessary delays.



“HMC prides itself on supporting, caring for, and treating tens of thousands of patients each month across all its hospitals and services. Here is an insight into the world-class, patient-centered care delivered in January 2024,” HMC said on X platform.

The Home Healthcare Service (HHCS) at HMC made 5,947 visits to patients in January.

HHCS provides home care to Qatar residents of all ages, including Qataris and expatriates, who are temporarily or permanently housebound.

The seven Emergency Departments across HMC hospitals recorded 55,450 patient visits. Emergency Departments offer services 24 hours a day for serious medical cases at Hamad General Hospital Trauma and Emergency centre, Cuban Hospital, Al Khor Hospital, Women's Wellness and Research centre, Hazm Mebaireek General Hospital, Aisha Bint Hamad Al Attiyah Hospital, and Al Wakra Hospital. While the four Emergency centres (PECs) in Al Sadd, Al Rayyan, Airport, and Daayen treated 64,145 patients. PECs provide medical care for emergencies of all priority levels to patients up to 14 years of age. The Ambulance Service received a total of 29,304 calls, and ambulances were dispatched through 57 focal points. Also, lifeflight air ambulances were dispatched 206 times in January.

The Nesmak call centre hotline, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, handled 126,631 calls, and the mental health helpline dealt with 1,314 calls.

The telephone-based Urgent Consultation Service, dedicated to speaking with a doctor over the phone and obtaining medical advice about a health condition immediately, received 12,384 calls. HMC also home-delivered medicine to 5,181 patients, processed 4,232 reports, and conducted 2,146,973 laboratory tests.