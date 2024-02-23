               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Committee Meetings Continue At 14Th Plenary Session Of APA In Baku


2/23/2024 1:09:21 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

The 14th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) held in Baku on February 23 continues its work with committee meetings, Azernews reports.

Within the framework of the plenary session there is a meeting of the Standing Committee on Social and Cultural Affairs, moderated by Vugar Bayramov.

The agenda of the Standing Committee on Social and Cultural Affairs included 13 issues:

1. Draft Resolution on measures to promote cultural diversity and protect cultural heritage in Asia;

2. Draft Resolution on "Asian Integration through Information and Communication Technologies";

3. Draft Resolution on Cooperation on Health Equity in Asia;

4. Draft Resolution of Asian Parliamentarians on Combating Corruption;

5. APA draft resolution on women parliamentarians;

6. Draft Resolution on promoting dialog and harmony among followers of world religions;

7. Draft Resolution on Legal and Legislative Cooperation to Combat Smuggling of Cultural Resources in Asia;

8. Draft Resolution on Effective Cooperation in Combating Drug Trafficking in Asia;

9. Draft Resolution on Promoting Quality Development of Children and Youth for a Sustainable Society in Asia;

10. Draft Resolution on Ageing Society in Asia;

11. Draft resolution on human development in Asia;

12. Draft resolution on tourism cooperation in Asia;

13. Draft decision on the Commission (postponed).

MENAFN23022024000195011045ID1107889728

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search