Haryana Govt Uses National Security Act On Farmer Leaders, Police Investigate Property Damage

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Haryana government on Friday invoked the National Security Act against farmer leaders, and police officials are currently seeking details of property loss in Ambala district, according to ANI reports.

In an official statement, Ambala Police wrote,“From February 13, 2024, continuous efforts are being made by the farmer organizations to break the barricade imposed on Shambhu Border by the farmers regarding their march to Delhi, and daily attempts are being made to spoil the law and order by pelting stones at the police administration and creating ruckus.”During this period, a lot of damage has been caused to the government and private property by encroachment, the police said, adding the administration had already that if the agitators caused damage to government and private property then this loss would be compensated by seizing their property and bank accounts.“If public property is damaged by the agitators during the movement, there is an amendment in the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act 1984 (PDPP Act) under the provisions of the Supreme Court in which, the people who caused damage to public property during the movement or called for the movement and the officials of that organization are held responsible for any damage caused,” the statement read.

According to the Haryana Public Administration's Property Recovery Act 2021, in case of damage to government property, there is a provision to compensate for the loss of public property by attaching property and confiscating bank accounts of the person causing the loss.“Proceedings to compensate for the loss of government property during the farmers' protest, attachment of property and seizure of bank accounts of the protestors have been initiated,” it added as quoted by ANI.

In addition, police have also initiated the National Security Act (NSA) against the farmer leaders. \"Proceedings have been initiated under the NSA National Security Act 1980/NSA against the chief officials of farmer organizations and the agitators,\" the Ambala police said on X (formerly Twitter).The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) will observe a 'Black Friday' today following the death of a farmer at Khanauri Border crossing in Sangrur district, Punjab, during the ongoing protests.

(With ANI inputs)

