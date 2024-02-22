Ukraine Designs Third Mine Clearance Vehicle Model

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In cooperation with Sumy agricultural machinery manufacturers, Ukraine's Efarm has created another mine clearance vehicle, which is on a par with the Western-made analogs.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Economy Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Ukrainian Economy Deputy Minister Ihor Bezkaravainyi, the specifications of the new mine clearance vehicle are not inferior to the best Western-made analogs. The Ukrainian-manufactured vehicle has the T-156 tractor chassis and can clear 5,000 square meters of land per hour. It is practically the same volume as can be cleared with the Croatian-made DOK-ING MV-10 mine clearance system.

Bezkaravainyi mentioned that the Ukrainian development had also demonstrated a very high density of land treatment. The distance between the strips processed by the vehicle is just 2 centimeters.

“The certification of the vehicle and the start of mass production are waiting ahead. The vehicle was designed by Efarm in cooperation with the manufacturers. Thus, there is no need to additionally look for production and, if necessary, maintenance facilities. Considering the operators' need for mine clearance systems, the vehicle will be in demand,” Bezkaravainyi added.

A reminder that, in 2023, the explosives expert units of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service, the State Transport Special Service, and non-governmental operators inspected 275,000 hectares of agricultural lands. Farm operations resumed within more than 200,000 hectares.