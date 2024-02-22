The Family Office International Investment Company at LEAP 2024: Shaping the Future of Wealth Management in a Digitized World

(MENAFN- GAC Motor)



The Family Office International Investment Company, a leading wealth management firm in the GCC, proudly announces its strategic sponsorship of LEAP 2024, a prominent annual tech event in Saudi Arabia that gathers innovators and experts from around the world. This event serves as a platform to connect, share ideas, and explore limitless possibilities in the tech sector.



Join us at LEAP 2024 from the 4th to the 7th of March, at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center. Visit the Fintech Area, Hall 1A, Booth C70, to meet our experts and explore the future of wealth management in a digitized world. You’ll also have the opportunity to experience our exclusive immersive room for a first-of-a-kind digital experience that projects your wealth in 25 years based on your preferred asset classes.



Abdulmohsin Al Omran, Founder and Board Member of The Family Office International Investment Company, will take the stage on two occasions at LEAP 2024 to discuss digitization in wealth management:

• General Overview About the Future of Wealth Management in a Digitized World (Main Stage, March 5 at 5:25 pm KSA)

• The Future of Wealth Management in a Digitized World: Changing the Landscape in the GCC (Fintech Stage, March 6 at 3:05 pm KSA)

• Session timings may change slightly. We’ll confirm the final schedule closer to the event date.

Register using the following link to attend LEAP 2024 and meet our team:



