China says G20 doesn`t revolve around geopolitics

(MENAFN) As the G20 summit commences in Rio de Janeiro, China's foreign ministry emphasizes the forum's primary purpose of discussing global economic cooperation, cautioning against using it as a platform to amplify geopolitical disagreements. The summit, marked as the first major congress of key foreign ministers this year, is expected to address various topics, including the situations in the Middle East and the Russian offensive in Ukraine. However, Beijing insists that such geopolitical issues were never intended to fall within the G20's purview.



Mao Ning, spokesperson for China's foreign ministry, stated in a press briefing that the G20 serves as the premier forum for international economic cooperation, emphasizing that it is not designed for resolving geopolitical and security issues. She highlighted that this stance reflects a consensus within the G20, expressing expectations that the meeting of foreign ministers will contribute to global economic growth.



The G20 Brazil website has outlined the agenda, acknowledging international concern over the humanitarian crisis and the geopolitical and economic consequences of conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine. However, China's stance underscores the tension surrounding the inclusion of such topics within the G20 framework.



Moscow has also voiced objection to Ukraine's security being part of the summit's agenda, branding it as "non-core" for the G20. Russia's foreign ministry issued a statement emphasizing the G20's mandate to focus strictly on socio-economic challenges and expressing concern over the politicization of the summit.



This article delves into the complexities surrounding the G20 summit, exploring the divergence in perspectives among major global players on the forum's scope and purpose. It examines China's insistence on maintaining an economic focus, even as geopolitical tensions threaten to overshadow discussions, and sheds light on the challenges of balancing economic cooperation with the pressing geopolitical issues at hand.





