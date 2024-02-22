Oman's Al-Dhahirah...Guest Of Honor At Muscat Book Fair

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Nasser Al-Ajmi

MUSCAT, Feb 22 (KUNA) -- Oman's Al-Dhahirah Governorate has been chosen as the guest of honor of the 28th Muscat International Book Fair to highlight its cultural and historical features through diverse cultural events and activities.

The exhibition annually selects an Omani governorate to be the guest honor for the exhibition to introduce its intellectual and cultural history.

It also features an exhibition of artefacts discovered in Al-Dhahirah Governorate, together with another event for art and photographs inspired by Omani rich heritage and history. (end) nf