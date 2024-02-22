Riders Eye Glory As CHI Al Shaqab Begins

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 11th edition of CHI Al Shaqab begins today with elite riders from across the globe eyeing top honours at the three-day equestrian extravaganza.

Action will begin with the CSI3* - 1.35m in the morning while the opening day will also feature the €105.500 CSI5*- 1.50m competition, which will see the likes of two-time reigning Doha Grand Prix champion Marcus Ehning (GER), legend John Whitaker (GBR) and Christian Ahlmann (GER) besides other top Olympic athletes in action.

Yesterday, the horses underwent vet checks as competitors braced for action at Longines Indoor and Outdoor arenas at Al Shaqab.

This year's edition of CHI A Shaqab has attracted a record-breaking number of entries as a total of 189 riders representing 37 countries are taking part in the event featuring the Olympic equestrian disciplines of showjumping, dressage and para-dressage. The Concours de Saut International Children (CSICH) along with CSI 1*, CSI 2* and CSI 3*contests has been added to the event this year.

The CSICH will serve as a qualifier for children competing in the Group VII (MENA Region) for this year's final.

The CHI Al Shaqab will conclude on Saturday with the prestigious CHI Al Shaqab Grand Prix Presented by Longines to be competed among world's best riders.