Ukrnafta Receives First Shipment Of Well Pumps From Germany's Oil Dynamics

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrnafta PJSC has received 50 well pumps from Germany's Oil Dynamics and expects another 150 units to be delivered in several shipments.

The relevant statement was made by the company's press service , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The first 50 pumps from Germany's Oil Dynamics have arrived in Ukraine. The first two are already working at the wells,” the report states.

The first batch of equipment, which allows for production operations to be intensified, will be distributed between the company's eastern and western subdivisions almost evenly: 27 and 23 pumps accordingly.

Ukrnafta PJSC expects another 150 pumps to be delivered in 50-unit shipments.

A reminder that, with the installation of two additional booster compressor stations, Ukrnafta PJSC increased the daily production rate of gas by 75,000 cubic meters.

Photo: Ukrnafta