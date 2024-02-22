Azerbaijan Moves Toward Enhancing Digital Economy

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
The digital economy refers to the economic activities that are
primarily based on digital technologies, including the production
and consumption of digital goods and services. The growth of the
digital economy has been significant in recent years, driven by
advancements in technology such as the internet, cloud computing,
artificial intelligence, and data analytics.
Effective regulation in the digital economy indeed requires a
collaborative effort among various stakeholders, including
governments, businesses, and other key participants. Striking the
right balance between fostering innovation and addressing
regulatory concerns is essential for creating an environment that
encourages economic growth while ensuring fair practices, consumer
protection, and cyber security.
Here poses question: What has Azerbaijan accomplished and what
steps should it take in this field?
British journalist and economist Neil Watson told Azernews that Moody's has highlighted Azerbaijani
economic diversification as a boost for the banking sector and, for
several years, the growth of the digital economy has rightly been
one of the key development areas for the Azerbaijani
government.
“This was recognised by the Asian Development Bank, which
regarded it as a driver of economic diversification in a
hydrocarbons-rich nation, and programmes have been developed by the
OECD and World Bank, amongst others. This is particularly the case
for education, as young people will grow up in a world where oil
and gas is of reduced value, with digital skills being highly
prized. For example, the Digital Skills Programme is now being
taught in 202 Azerbaijani educational institutions. Not only does
this transform the use of the latest technologies into second
nature for students, but also education can be tailored to
specifically meet their needs and abilities. This also eliminates
any differences between city and rural schools.”
According to him, the digitalization of the work of public
authorities via the e-gov platform and, most notably, the ASAN
service, have enhanced efficiency and negated corruption.
“Digitalization is also regarded as the future of the liberated
regions, where energy will be generated from sustainable sources,
and the obvious industry will be related to the provision of IT
services. Azerbaijan is undeniably the IT hub for the South
Caucasus and has a higher level of reliable connectivity than many
western countries, with a young population who are very receptive
to digital services and solutions. It is destined to make the
entire region reliant on Azerbaijan for internet service provision
and, by so doing, this should positively impact cohesion between
the three nations.”
“It will also control cyber security, countering malicious IT
threats and misinformation from third countries. According to the
World Bank, the Azerbaijani government is focusing on growth of the
digital infrastructure, digital skills, digital platforms, digital
financial services and digital entrepreneurship. In addition, the
evolution of the digital economy is playing an integral role in the
shift from megalithic state-run monopolies to privatised small- and
medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), focusing on specific elements of
the digital economy. The state is supporting this by improving
SMEs' access to financial tools to facilitate entrepreneurship”, he
added.
N. Watson said that in the UK, this has already occurred. He
also gave a debrief about the growth of the internet in the UK back
in the 90s.
“First of all, it should be remembered that the developer of the
internet was Sir Tim Berners-Lee, a British scientist, and the
growth of the internet coincided with the end of British
manufacturing in the 1990s, after many years of decline. The growth
of the internet and digital economy created endless new professions
and companies in a de-industrialised nation, and the UK was a
pioneer in the digital solutions which are used across the world.
Every aspect of life in the UK has been impacted by the digital
revolution. In 2020, the digital sector contributed GBP142.3
billion to the UK economy, and from 2010–19, the digital sector
grew by a massive 66.6 per cent. The concentration of worldwide IT
services in the UK is huge, and it secures the importance and
influence of the country for the future.”
Economist stressed in the end that a healthy, developing and
responsive digital is key to future success, and this is likely to
be the case for Azerbaijan if it continues on its current
trajectory.
