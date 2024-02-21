(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Unleashing AI's Next Frontier Through Enhanced Infrastructure
'Madame Web' Disappoints Over Long Weekend Box Office
Harmony Biosciences Sinks on FDA Nod
National Grid Flat on News of Donation
HSBC Slips on Profit Miss Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts
Chris La - Wednesday, February 21, 2024
AMD, Nvidia, Tesla and These Stocks Are Moving Big
Wednesday's stock sentiment will hinge on the technology sector. After a euphoric multi-year run-up, AMD, Nvidia (NVDA), and SMCI's direction will decide where Nasdaq (QQQ) ends up next.
Nvidia reports results tomorrow after markets close. 38 analysts raised their EPS revisions in the last 90 days. Not one analyst lowered it. The EPS GAAP estimate for Nvidia is $4.22 on revenue of $20.55 billion. AMD, which is behind Nvidia technologically on PC graphics cards and AI server systems, will follow NVDA's stock direction.
EV Stocks Fall
On Sunday, Albemarle (ALB), a top lithium producer, slashed 203 demand, citing slower EV adoption. The miner said that the shift to EVs in the U.S. and Europe is slower than management expected. This is not new information, since lithium carbonate prices fell to a three-year low at the time of writing.
Tesla (TSLA) slashed prices to respond to the weak demand. In China, Tesla auto registrations from Feb. 5 – 18 were only 8,200 vehicles. Li Auto sold 7,000 units, far more than Nio (1,500 units) and Xpeng (XPEV) at 1,000 units.
Lucid (LCID) slashed prices of its EV recently as did Fisker (FSR). Consider avoiding all EV stocks for now.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN21022024000212011056ID1107881038
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.