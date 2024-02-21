Energy America Expands Into South Pacific, Selects Fiji As Main Hub For Solar Operations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nairobi, Kenya - Energy America , a USA based solar module manufacturer, is excited to announce their expansion into Kenya. With a focus on providing high efficiency solar modules for residential, commercial, and utility markets, Energy America is committed to bringing sustainable energy solutions to the people of Nairobi.



The decision to expand into Kenya was a strategic move for Energy America, as the country has been making significant strides in renewable energy. With a growing demand for clean energy and a supportive government, Kenya was the perfect fit for Energy America's expansion plans. The company will be discussing with local authorities to identify potential land close to the power grid, making it easier to distribute their solar power to the people of Nairobi.



In addition to providing high quality solar modules, Energy America is also committed to supporting the local economy. All engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) works will be performed by Ganymede Utilities , Energy America's construction arm. This partnership will not only create job opportunities for the people of Nairobi, but also ensure that the installation process is carried out efficiently and effectively.



"We are thrilled to bring our high efficiency solar modules to Nairobi and contribute to the country's renewable energy goals," said John Smith, CEO of Energy America. "We believe that our partnership with Ganymede Utilities will not only benefit the people of Nairobi, but also strengthen the relationship between our two countries. We look forward to working with local authorities and making a positive impact in the community."



Energy America's expansion into Kenya is a testament to their commitment towards providing sustainable energy solutions globally. With their high efficiency solar modules and partnership with Ganymede Utilities, they are poised to make a significant impact in the renewable energy sector in Nairobi. The company is excited to embark on this new journey and looks forward to a bright future in Kenya.



ABOUT ENERGY AMERICA



Energy America, a USA based solar module manufacturer, is proud to announce that they have reached a significant milestone in their production capabilities. With an annual production of over 10GW, including their renowned ToPcon modules, Energy America is leading the way in providing sustainable energy solutions. The company operates production facilities in USA, Cambodia, Korea, China, and Vietnam, making them a global leader in the solar industry.



As the world continues to shift towards renewable energy sources, Energy America is at the forefront of providing clean and efficient solar modules. Their commitment to innovation and sustainability has allowed them to produce high-quality modules that meet the growing demand for solar energy. With their state-of-the-art production facilities and advanced technology, Energy America is able to provide reliable and cost-effective solutions for both residential and commercial use.



In addition to their solar module manufacturing, Energy America's construction arm Ganymede Utilities is also making a significant impact in the renewable energy sector. They design and build power plants globally, providing turnkey solutions for their clients. This has allowed them to expand their reach and contribute to the development of sustainable energy infrastructure around the world. Energy America's dedication to providing clean energy solutions has also led to their partnership with Aramco Holdings, a USA based power plant financing firm, which further strengthens their position in the industry.



Energy America's success is a testament to their commitment to providing sustainable energy solutions and their dedication to innovation and excellence. With their strong presence in the USA and global market, they are well-positioned to continue leading the way in solar module manufacturing and power plant construction. As the world continues to prioritize clean energy, Energy America remains committed to providing reliable and efficient solutions for a greener future.

