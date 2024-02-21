Turkey Detains 6 On Charges Of Espionage For China

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Istanbul police have detained six individuals on suspicion of espionage for Uighurs on behalf of the Chinese intelligence apparatus. This move comes amid heightened tensions between Turkey and China over alleged spying activities.

According to reports from Anadolu Agency on Tuesday, the detainees were accused not only of spying for Uighur organizations but also for associations linked to East Turkestan.

Turkish media reports continue to indicate that six of these individuals have been apprehended by Istanbul police, with efforts ongoing to apprehend another suspect.

It is estimated that around 50,000 Uighurs reside in Turkey. This ethnic and religious minority, predominantly Muslim and of Turkic descent, faces suppression in China's Xinjiang province, accused of Islamist tendencies and separatist leanings.

Meanwhile, Turks share close ethnic, religious, and linguistic ties with the Uighurs, further complicating the geopolitical dynamics surrounding their situation.

The detention of these individuals underscores the complex web of international relations and human rights concerns involving China's treatment of Uighurs and Turkey's stance on the matter.

As the situation unfolds, it highlights the delicate balance Turkey must navigate between its cultural affinity with the Uighurs and its diplomatic relations with China.

