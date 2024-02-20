Repertorio Announces The Us Premiere Of Javier Ambrossi & Javier Calvo's Musical 'La Llamada'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

La llamada Repertorio Español

La Llamada Workshop: February 10th, 2024 Photo 1

La Llamada Workshop: February 10th, 2024 Photo 2

The same creators of the hit and acclaimed series VENENO and PAQUITA SALAS

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A new tuneful and refreshing musical comedy is coming this May! Repertorio, one of NYC's most celebrated Latinx theatre companies, presents the US premiere of LA LLAMADA , written by acclaimed Spanish playwriters Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo-the same creators of the hit series VENENO on Max and Paquita Salas on Netflix.LA LLAMADA is directed by Repertorio's Executive Artistic Director Rafa Sánchez and choreographed by Omar Nieves with artists from Spain, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Argentina, Honduras, Perú, Panamá, Venezuela, Colombia, and México. The production will start previews on Friday, May 3rd, and premiere on Thursday, May 9th, on the iconic Gramercy Arts Theatre stage.“We are thrilled to present this international success at Repertorio with a fantastic cast and creative team. Los Javis are considered some of the most powerful creators worldwide, and we can't wait to bring live musical theatre back to Repertorio with such an important project. Our audiences will laugh and fall in love with this beautiful production, and we will prove that it is time to find space in the off-Broadway season for Spanish-speaking musicals with artists from the whole LatinX and Hispanic community. I can't imagine a better company to do this than Repertorio.” – Rafa Sánchez, Executive Artistic DirectorSince its premiere in 2013 in Spain, LA LLAMADA has won multiple awards and is one of the audience's favorites. Its film version was released in 2017 with great reviews and public success with five nominations for the 2018 Goya Awards.The production featured songs by Dolly Parton, Alberto Jiménez Rodríguez, Juan Luis Giménez Muñoz, and Antonio Manuel Sánchez García and is performed in Spanish with English subtitles.ABOUT THE PLAYLA LLAMADA is a musical comedy about faith, friendship, first love, and the search for identity, all with a touch of Whitney Houston and electro-Latin energy. Get ready for an energetic show with original songs and a live band!Running time: 1 hour and 45 min. No intermission.PREVIEWS:Friday, May 3, 2024, 8:00 PMSaturday, May 4, 2024, 8:00 PMSunday, May 5, 2024, 3:00 PMOPENING NIGHT:Thursday, May 9, 2024, 7:00 PMPERFORMANCES:Friday, May 10, 2024, 8:00 PMSaturday, May 11, 2024, 8:00 PMSunday, May 12, 2024, 3:00 PMThursday, May 16, 2024, 7:00 PMFriday, May 17, 2024, 8:00 PMSaturday, May 18, 2024, 8:00 PMSunday, May 19, 2024, 3:00 PMFriday, May 24, 2024, 8:00 PMSaturday, May 25, 2024, 8:00 PMSunday, May 26, 2024, 3:00 PMMore performances are available through 2024.RAFA SÁNCHEZ – DIRECTORRafael Sánchez is the Executive Artistic Director at Repertorio Español (Spanish Repertory Theatre) since 2021.Born and raised in Madrid, Spain, Rafael has a BA in Drama from the University of Kent at Canterbury (ESAD), a Master's in Performing Arts from the University Rey Juan Carlos, and studied graduate courses in comparative literature and Ph. D. in Hispanic Literature at the University of Puerto Rico. He taught at that institution and ICPR Junior College from 2012 to 2017. He is also an Adjunct Lecturer at the Hispanic Languages and Literature Department at Queens College (CUNY).His work with non-profits has been proven for more than fifteen years in Puerto Rico (where he lived until 2017) and the USA, with companies such as Tantai Teatro (Founder) and Boundless Theatre Company. He is also a performing artist based in New York, having acted in and/or produced over 50 works in Spain and USA.GENERAL INFORMATIONBy phone: 1-212.225.9999 | Online: repertorioABOUT REPERTORIO ESPAÑOLToday, the legacy started by the Company's founders perseveres at the core of Repertorio's artistic North Star, guiding the vision and the artistic process. At the center of what they wanted to accomplish was to be a theatrical resource where the Latinx community could experience high-quality theatre that spoke to their diverse cultures, traditions, and heritage from Spain, Latin America, and the ever-expanding Latinx experience while introducing all potential audiences – Hispanics and non-Hispanics - to excellent theatre. Today, Repertorio Español presents year-round new and classic plays performed in Spanish in rotating repertory style.Each season, the company offers 12 productions (at least two new works added annually), programs to promote the work of emerging Latinx artists (readings of new works, commissions, and opportunities for young/emerging directors), and activities for students and seniors. Productions are performed in Spanish with available captioning in both English and Spanish translation to reach non-Spanish speakers and the hard of hearing.###





