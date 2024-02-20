Magic Media Acquires Interactive Creation.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Magic Media has announced their latest acquisition, Interactive Creation.

Based in

Skopje, North Macedonia, Interactive Creation is a leader in the entertainment industry, specifically in the areas of 3D, Animation, and VFX. They produce some incredible content in the gaming industry and have worked on notable projects such as Fall Guys, Weird West, and Shadow Warrior.

This latest acquisition joins the catalog of other brands in the Magic Media group, including Starloop Studios, Ringtail Studios, Igloo Creative House and Igloo Gaming, Magic Media VFX & Cinematics, and Magic Media Mobile Studio.



Ivan Dautovski, Co-founder and CEO of Interactive Creation commented, "It is a great honor to join the Magic Media group, and it is a testament to the hard work and dedication by all the team at Interactive Creation. This is a great milestone for the company, and we are anticipating huge things at Magic Media."



Aleksander Djokic, Head of Production at Magic Media, remarked, "We welcome the team from Interactive Creation, and we are excited for the future ahead. At Magic Media, we look forward to working with them and bringing even more value to our clients with our expanded range of skills and expertize".

About Magic Media

Magic Media

is an international tech group that is becoming a world-leading A-Z service provider for the games, tech, and entertainment industries. They are home to an expansive group of industry-leading experts across areas including VFX, art, cinematics, and animation. They have diverse teams, numbering over 1000 employees, in 15 countries across four continents. Some projects include Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, Blankos Block Party, and Remnant 2, amongst others. Learn more about Magic Media:

SOURCE Magic Media