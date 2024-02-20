Global Body Armor Market Size Is Estimated To Reach USD 3.78 Billion By 2031, Growing At A CAGR Of 6.20%: Straits Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The body armor industry is steadily changing due to technological advancement. Innovative methods like liquid body armor, dragon skin, and DEFCON have increased demand over the past few years. Additionally, modular tactical vests and double-sided combat uniforms are in greater demand because they provide excellent protection.

New York, United States, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Body armor combines a vest, helmet, and shield soldiers wear to protect from piercing blows, bullets, and other weapons. The body armor, which was historically designed for military personnel, is being enthusiastically adopted by security guards, law enforcement officials, and even some civilians. The rising demand for protective gear among civilians as a result of an increase in terrorism and anti-national activities is one of the main factors fueling the growth of the body armor market.

Greater Demand for Increasing Soldier Safety and Ensuring Survivability Drives the Global Market

According to Straits Research,“ The global body armor market size was valued at USD 2.2 billion in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 3.78 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.20% during the forecast period (2022–2030).” Operations involving counter-insurgency, counter-terrorism, and guerrilla warfare are a few examples of modern military strategies that could leave soldiers mortally wounded. Similar circumstances can be found in the world of law enforcement, where criminals, felons, and other lawbreakers have the potential to fatally hurt corresponding officers, necessitating the purchase of personal protection suits and related equipment. As a result, there is a growing need for ballistic protection equipment and clothing to shield military forces around the globe.

Increasing Spending by Industry Leaders to Create Lightweight Body Armor Creates Tremendous Opportunities

To address the problems with heavy armor, body armor manufacturers are creating lightweight armor systems. The U.S. Department of Defense's programs to develop next-generation body armor, such as the Torso & Extremities Protection (TEP) and Warrior Web Program (WWP), are currently in the development stage of lightweight armor. The market for armor material is experiencing demand for material technologies that maximize cost, weight, and protection. Body armor designers use cutting-edge manufacturing processes like flexible steel fiber meshes, molded glass ceramics, ceramic composite matrixes, and new bonding materials to create lightweight personal protection armor.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant shareholder in the global body armor market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The local market is expected to expand due to government military programs like the Extremity Protection program and Soldier Protection System-Torso, which provide the armed forces with full body armor. In 2020, the United States ranked first in terms of military spending. The substantial budget earmarked for military applications and services has further fueled the development and use of body armor in the North American market .

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7%, generating USD 1,194.0 million during the forecast period. The extensive efforts being made to modernize conventional systems and the rise in armed conflict and border disputes in the Asia-Pacific region's emerging economies, such as China, India, and South Korea, are driving the demand for body armor in this region. For instance, in order to safeguard paramilitary, defense, and law enforcement personnel from ammunition and small arms, the first Indian Standard (IS) on BRJ was released in January 2019. The standard could provide a framework for how the jackets are distributed in the South East Asian market. The Asia-Pacific region's need for personal protection for ground troops and consistent government spending on purchasing competitive arms and personal protection equipment is expected to energize the region's market expansion prospects.

Key Highlights



Based on level, the global body armor market is bifurcated into level I, level IIA, level II, level IIIA, level III, and level IV. The level IV segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the global body armor market is bifurcated into defense, law enforcement protection, and civilians. The defense segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Based on the material, the global body armor market is bifurcated into steel, UHMWPE, aramid, and composite ceramics. The composite ceramics segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

Based on product type, the global body armor market is bifurcated into soft armor, hard armor, and accessories. The soft armor segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

Based on product style, the global body armor market is bifurcated into covert and overt. The overt segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. North America is the most significant shareholder in the global body armor market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The global body armor market's major key players are Aegis Engineering Ltd, Armored Republic, LLC, Bae Systems, Ballistic Body Armour Pty, Ceradyne Inc. (Subsidiary Of 3m), Craig International Ballistics Pty Ltd, Hellweg International, Keijo Limited Company Pacific Safety Products, Point Blank Enterprises, Inc., and Safariland, LLC .

Market News



In October 2022,CROSHIELD, a Croatian body armor manufacturer, supplied body armor to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence. In August 2021, KIHOMAC Armor Systems announced the release of their new Ceridium Body Armor Plates.

Global Body Armor Market: Segmentation

