Hamas, Israeli Negotiators Arrived In Cairo For Gaza Ceasefire Talks

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, May 8 (NNN-WAFA) – Egypt is hosting delegations from Hamas, Israel, Qatar and the United States, in Cairo yesterday, with the aim of reaching a“comprehensive truce” in the Gaza Strip, state-affiliated Al-Qahera News TV channel reported.

The Israeli delegation, which arrived in Cairo yesterday afternoon, included members of the Israeli intelligence agency, Mossad, and Shin Bet security agency, an Egyptian source, who asked to remain anonymous, said.

In a video statement, Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu said, he had instructed the delegation to“continue to stand firm on the conditions necessary for the release of our hostages, continue to stand firm on the essential requirements, to ensure Israel's security.”

However, he noted that, the ceasefire proposal, brokered by Egyptian and Qatari mediators and approved by Hamas on Monday, fell short of Israel's essential requirements.

Egypt is“making every effort to reach a comprehensive truce,” the Al-Qahera News quoted an unnamed high-ranking source as saying. The source added that, Egypt was engaged in communication with various parties, in order to contain the crisis.

The Israeli army, yesterday launched a military operation in Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah, where more than one million internally displaced Palestinians have sought refuge, since Israel's offensive began on Oct 7, last year.

At least 20 Palestinian people have been killed, in Israel's attacks on Rafah, since yesterday morning.

Also yesterday, UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, called on both Israel and Hamas to end the ongoing conflict.

“We are at a decisive moment for the Palestinian and Israeli people, and for the fate of the entire region,” said the UN chief.

“An agreement between the Israeli regime and the leadership of Hamas is essential, to stop the unbearable suffering of Palestinians in Gaza, and of the hostages and their families,” Guterres added.– NNN-WAFA