Saudia Holidays, Alula Announced Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) RIYADH, May 8 (NNN-SPA) – Saudia Holidays and AlUla, the ancient oasis city in north-west Saudi Arabia, announced a strategic partnership yesterday, aiming to enhance the travel experience to AlUla.

At the Arabian Travel Market 2024, the two entities signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), focusing on providing tailored packages that cater to the diverse needs of tourists.

In parallel, Saudia Airlines has entered into an MoU with Season Tours. This partnership is designed to synergise Saudia's extensive air services with Season Tours' tourism experiences, to boost Saudi Arabia's position as a global tourism hub.

Saudia also announced on Monday a strategic partnership with developer, Red Sea Global, to streamline travel experiences for Red Sea Global and its affiliates.– NNN-SPA