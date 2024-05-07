Naftogaz Group Generates UAH 23B In Profit In 2023

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Last year Naftogaz Group generated UAH 23.1 billion in profit compared to UAH 79.1 billion worth of losses suffered in 2022.

The relevant statement was made by Naftogaz Group's press service , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Naftogaz Group's net consolidated profit came to UAH 23.1 billion in 2023 compared to UAH 79.1 billion suffered in losses in 2022. This is evidenced by the consolidated financial statements, which were verified by an international independent auditor and approved by the company's supervisory board on May 3, 2024,” the report states.

According to the press service, the profitability in business areas was ensured mainly by the significantly better financial results achieved by Naftogaz Group's enterprises.

The lion's share of Naftogaz Group's net consolidated profit, which belongs to the company's shareholders, is expected to be directed to pay dividends to the state.

The financial statements were forwarded to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine as a shareholder for consideration and approval.

A reminder that Naftogaz Group transferred UAH 90.2 billion in tax payments to Ukraine's state and local budgets in 2023.