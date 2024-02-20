GCC Tourism Sector Poised For Global Prominence: Qatar Tourism Chairman

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The tourism sector in the GCC countries is primed to emerge as a leading global destination, bolstered by a robust economy and favourable investment environment, stated Qatar Tourism Chairman, H E Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, during the 8th Meeting of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Tourism Ministers held at Waldorf Astoria Lusail yesterday.

Highlighting the GCC's competitive advantages, Al Kharji emphasised the region's economic stability and conducive investment climate, which are crucial in attracting tourism investments. He underscored the advanced infrastructure, particularly in transportation and hospitality, as well as the strategic geographical location that facilitates seamless connectivity between East and West, accommodating a large influx of visitors.



“GCC can become one of the most important tourist destinations worldwide because of its advanced infrastructure at the level of transportation, hospitality sector, etc. Indeed, its strategic location makes it a link between the East and the West, which enables our countries accommodate large numbers of visitors,” Al Kharji said in his speech.

GCC countries brings together six Arab nations including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Moreover, Al Kharji lauded the GCC's ownership of prominent airlines, such as Qatar Airways and Emirates, which connect regional tourist destinations to global hubs. He commended the remarkable achievements of these airlines in international rankings, including Kuwait Airways' recognition as the most improved airline globally.

“The remarkable successes of the tourism sector in our countries over the past years have made it among the most important non-oil economic sectors of our Gulf countries. In truth, I say that we can achieve much more than that with the introduction of the unified tourist visa, and the development of more mechanisms for tourism integration and cooperation between the GCC countries, which supports the achievement of comprehensive economic and social development in our countries,” Al Kharji explained.

Asserting the role of tourism in diversifying the GCC countries' sources of income, Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary General, H E Jassim Mohamed Al Bedawi stressed the significance of tourism as a key driver of economic and social development. Al Bedawi highlighted the importance of enhancing tourism cooperation and formulating joint strategies to leverage the region's rich historical, natural, and cultural resources.

“It has become clear that tourism in the Gulf constitutes a vital axis for economic growth and cultural rapprochement. By enhancing tourism cooperation and developing joint strategies, we can make the most of our rich history, natural and cultural resources, the uniqueness of our region, to upgrade our position as a leading tourist destination in the world.”

Echoing these sentiments, Kuwait's Minister of Media and Culture, H E Abdulramhan Badah Al Muteri, underscored the indispensable role of the tourism industry in fostering stability, security, and prosperity. He noted the need to capitalise on the region's cultural heritage, climate diversity, and urban development to elevate its attractiveness as a tourist destination. Al Muteri reaffirmed Kuwait's commitment to advancing collaborative efforts within the GCC to enhance the quality and attractiveness of the tourism sector.

“Our countries also possess a cultural and popular heritage, in addition to climate diversity and urban development that is witnessing the highest stages of modernity, which enables us to raise the level of tourist attraction. Our countries are promoting the concept of intra-tourism and working to improve the quality of this vital and important sector to open the doors of tourism to visitors and enhance a vital environment for economic growth and provide opportunities,” Al Muteri said.