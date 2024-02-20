China indicates willingness to cooperate with EU during trip to Spain

(MENAFN) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi articulated Beijing's readiness to foster collaboration with the European Union (EU) during his visit to Spain. In a statement issued by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Wang emphasized China's commitment to supporting freedom of trade, advocating for multilateralism, and championing the establishment of an equal and harmonious multipolar world. Additionally, he underscored China's endorsement of comprehensive economic globalization as a means to promote global prosperity and cooperation.



Wang highlighted the significance of the EU as a crucial partner in advancing the multipolar model, expressing China's support for European integration and the EU's continued development and growth. He emphasized China's stance on promoting European strategic independence, affirming the importance of collective efforts in shaping a mutually beneficial global landscape.



During discussions with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Madrid, Wang reiterated China's commitment to enhancing cooperation and solidarity with the EU, emphasizing the absence of any intention for confrontation with the bloc. This sentiment underscores China's desire to cultivate a constructive and cooperative relationship with the EU based on mutual respect and shared objectives.



In addition to meeting with Prime Minister Sanchez, Wang also engaged in discussions with King Felipe VI of Spain, reaffirming China's willingness to strengthen high-level exchanges and deepen cooperation with Spain. He emphasized the importance of aligning development strategies and fostering win-win partnerships to promote mutual growth and prosperity.



Wang's visit to Spain serves as a testament to China's ongoing efforts to strengthen diplomatic ties with European partners and collaborate on shared priorities and challenges. Through dialogue and cooperation, both China and the EU aim to contribute to global stability, prosperity, and the advancement of multilateralism on the world stage.

