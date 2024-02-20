Special Representative To Be Appointed After Comprehensive Consultation: Guterres

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Secretary-General of the United Nations stated at the end of the second session of the special representatives of countries in Afghanistan in Doha that consultations to appoint a special representative for Afghanistan will commence immediately.

António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, described the second Doha session as constructive on Monday afternoon, February 19th, in a press conference. He added that in this session, it was agreed that the special representative should be appointed through deep consultations with UN members, the de facto government, and other members of the Afghan community.

The UN Secretary-General added that it has been decided to initiate a series of consultations, setting conditions for appointing a special representative who not only has the responsibility of coordinating global community interaction but also can effectively work with the Taliban administration.

He added that the special representatives of countries on Afghanistan reached a consensus on key issues concerning Afghanistan during their second session in Doha and agreed on proposals presented in the“Independent Afghanistan Assessment” regarding counterterrorism, forming an inclusive government, and respecting human rights.

While addressing the consensus of the special representatives of countries on key issues concerning Afghanistan, the UN Secretary-General remarked that there is clear discord among countries on certain issues, including the appointment of a special representative. Some countries, including the United States and Pakistan, are in favor of appointing a special representative, while Russia, China, and Iran have shown their opposition to this action.

Nevertheless, Guterres added,“We want an Afghanistan that is at peace with itself and its neighbors and can once again fulfil the international obligations of an independent and sovereign country.”

The Secretary-General of the United Nations also referred to the third session of special representatives and added that the upcoming session will be held with the current structure but with different content and levels.

Guterres expressed hope that the de facto authorities would participate in the upcoming session of special representatives.

Referring to the restraint of the Taliban government at the second session of the special representatives of countries in Doha, the UN Secretary-General said that the administration had presented conditions in a letter to him that were“unacceptable.”

He said,“These conditions, above all, deprived us of the right to dialogue with other representatives of the Afghan community and demanded behavior that, to a large extent, I can say resembles recognition.”

It is worth noting that the second session of the special representatives of countries on Afghanistan, with the participation of representatives from 25 countries, as well as women and civil society representatives from Afghanistan, was held on the 18th and 19th February days of the current month in Doha.

