Alkhater Meets Kuwaiti Official

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of State for International Co-operation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lolwah bint Rashid AlKhater met in Doha on Monday with the visiting Kuwaiti Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Human Rights ambassador Sheikha Jawaher Ibrahim al-Duaij al-Sabah. The meeting discussed bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them. They also discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, especially the humanitarian situation, in addition to ways to strengthen women's role in mediation and humanitarian work.

HE AlKhater voiced Qatar's appreciation to Kuwait for providing humanitarian aid to the besieged Gaza Strip and its support for women empowerment programmes. In turn, the Kuwaiti assistant minister voiced her appreciation to Qatar's constant efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and provide protection for civilians. She thanked Qatar for hosting the co-ordination meeting of the heads of government bodies concerned with human rights in the GCC in Doha. She also congratulated Qatar for winning the title of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023. (QNA)

