Dee Davey Of Davey Goosmann Realty To Be Featured On Close Up Radio

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MANSFIELD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Owning a home has always been a part of the quintessential American dream. Who wouldn't want a place to call their very own? Not only is it an excellent investment and a brilliant way to build equity, but few also wouldn't agree that homeownership gives you a sense of belonging, achievement, and it just“feels” different than renting. However, in the wake of the Covid 19 pandemic, which dramatically changed the way we live and work, we also saw a unprecedented shift in the housing market. That's why buyers, sellers, and investors should consult with the most highly qualified real estate professionals who are thoroughly familiar with their local housing market and can help you overcome today's high mortgage rates, low inventory, and rising home prices that will help turn all your dream into a wonderful reality.

Dee Davey is a passionate top-notch real estate professional licensed in the state of Texas, and since 1978, the co-owner of Davey Goosmann Realty. Since 2002, Davey Goosmann Realty has been the go-to real estate with over 45 years of experience and knowledge in every aspect of the buying and selling process. She is also an Accredited Buyer Representative, a Certified Residential Specialist, and a Certified accomplished Luxury Home Specialist.

As one of the most highly sought after and widely recognized agent in the country, Dee is a creative, industry trendsetter, who loves connecting with people, treats all her clients like family. Living in Arkansas since 1975, she moved to Mansfield, TX, a suburb of Fort Worth, and considered one of the best places to live in Texas. Dee wholeheartedly agrees as Mansfield boasts excellent schools, safe family communities, great shopping areas with plenty of restaurants and cafes, entertainment venues, and low crime rates. With its beautiful tee lined streets, friendly neighbors, and white picket fence lifestyle it's a suburban dream.

Even after being hard hit by the pandemic, the future looks bright and the American dream of homeownership is still very much alive, affirms Dee. Although the pandemic radically altered the housing market and its deep effects still linger things are started to waver, although we do still continue to face a limited housing inventory.

Still, according to Dee, people are interested in buying homes and using homes for investment. And while renting has some appeal, Dee points out the advantages of buying a home like tax breaks,

Even through the many challenges, most she says driven by political policies, real estate is always booming.

Many potential homebuyers and investors are taking a step back from purchasing and hoping that housing prices or interest rates will drop. To this, Dee points out how at the moment there are not enough homes available and that may continue to be the case for some time. Thus, Dee strongly advises individuals if you have the funds to buy do so and not wait for interest rates or prices to go down. While you are waiting for interest rates to drop, the prices of homes continue to rise negating the benefit of lower interest rates.

Dee continually invites people to learn about the process of buying homes and vey much enjoys educating individuals so they can thoroughly understand the market.

When you work with Dee, you will find a trusted collaborator who has all your needs at heart with genuine Texas hospitality. With much needed guidance, she helps you find your new home without the added stress and will be there for you every step of the way.

Close Up Radio will feature Dee Davey in an interview with Jim Masters on Monday February 19th at 12pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno

Lou Ceparano

Close Up Television & Radio

+1 631-850-3314

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook