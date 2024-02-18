Russia: Alexei Navalny's Wife Makes Her First Post On Social Media After Husband's Mysterious Death In Prison

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who died mysteriously in prison, posted for the first time on Sunday after her husband's death to Instagram, Navalnaya posted a picture of herself enjoying a moment with Navalny, two days after his death caption of the poignant post read, \"I Love You.\"Also read: Alexei Navalny death: Over 400 arrested as Russia cracks down against supporters of Vladimir Putin criticKira Yarmysh, the spokesperson for the late Russian opposition leader, confirmed Navalny's death and demanded that his body be handed over to his family \"immediately.\" Yarmysh also accused Russian officials of lying to delay the process, CNN reported read: Alexei Navalny death: Vladimir Putin's critic was struck down with 'sudden death syndrome', says prison authorityYarmysh's statement comes after the Russian prison service said that Russian President Vladimir Putin's critic, Navalny, died on Friday after he felt 'unwell' during a walk in his prison and fell unconscious. The cause of his death is not clear read: Nikki Haley condemns Donald Trump's silence on Alexei Navalny's death: 'bone-chilling ...all he did was empower Putin'Navalny had returned to Russia in 2021 from Germany, where he was undergoing treatment after being poisoned with Novichok. Upon arrival, Navalny was arrested on charges he dismissed as politically motivated of Navalny's death sparked outrage, with some Western leaders blaming Putin. US President Joe Biden said that he is \"outraged\" by the reported death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for Navalny's death read: Poisoning, accidents, exile: Alexey Navalny to Yevgeny Prigozhin - unexplained deaths of Russian President Putin criticsBritish PM Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Union President Ursula von der Leyen also condoled Navalny's demise while pinning the blame on Moscow, Navalnaya is expected to meet European foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday, Al Jazeera reported, citing the European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell read: Putin Critic Alexei Navalny's 'killer's refusing to hand over body, Russian allies say\"On Monday, I will welcome Yulia Navalnaya to the EU Foreign Affairs Council,\" Borrell posted on X.\"EU Ministers will send a strong message of support to freedom fighters in Russia\" and \"honour\" Navalny's memory, he added also appeared at the Munich Security Conference on Friday, where she addressed an audience of leaders, diplomats and other officials. She had weighed coming out on stage or immediately leaving to be with the couple's two children, Daria and Zakhar, deciding her husband would want her to speak, Al Jazeera reported.\"I want Putin, his entire entourage, Putin's friends, his government to know that they will bear responsibility for what they did to our country, to my family, to my husband,\" she said.

