City Of Natchez Presents The Inaugural“Heroes Of Black History” Event

- Dan M. GibsonNATCHEZ, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The City of Natchez proudly announces the inauguration of the first annual "Heroes of Black History" event, which aims to highlight the significant contributions of individuals from the past and the achievements of present-day citizens influenced by their legacy. The event is designed to become an annual staple of February Black History Month commemorations.Each year, the "Heroes of Black History" event will feature one of four fields of accomplishment: "Arts, Athletics, and Entertainment," "Church and Community Service," and "Education and Cultural Heritage," with this first presentation centering on "Leadership and Politics." The documentation of those honored will be given to NAPAC for the permanent collection."Our mission is to shed light on remarkable Natchezians and the influence their collective journeys made and make on the future of our community and nation." Mayor Dan M. Gibson states, "Among the illustrious figures celebrated this year are early activists Hiram R. Revels and John R. Lynch, whose legacies resonate through the pages of history. The ceremony will also pay homage to Civil Rights trailblazers and the activism of the secret Black Dot Club, whose pivotal role in supporting the Freedom Riders' efforts continues to inspire us today."Included in the original Black Dot members is Radford Battiste, the only living member, and the late Jonathan W. Grennell, Jr. Also recognized will be Grennell, Jr.'s nephew, Senator Robert L. Johnson, III, and son, former Natchez Mayor, Darryl W. Grennell - both of whom exemplify the continuity ofcommitment and service that has always defined our community.The inaugural "Heroes of Black History" will occur on February 22, 2024 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at The Natchez Museum of African-American History and Culture (NAPAC) in Natchez, Mississippi, at 301 Main Street. We invite all community members to join us in commemorating these important stories of our shared history. The City of Natchez is honored to play a role in connecting past accomplishments to those of our current times to help ensure these vital narratives remain alive for generations to come.ABOUT NAPACThe Natchez Association for the Preservation of African American Culture (NAPAC) was created in 1990 to research, collect, exhibit, interpret and preserve the cultural and historical contributions of African Americans in the growth of Natchez and the nation. Exhibits at the museum include from a number of Natchez related African American historic sites, important citizens and events, such as The Rhythm Nightclub fire, where over 200 African American Natchez citizens were either burned or trampled to death, information on the Forks of the Road, which was the second largest slave market in the South and some of the literary works of critically acclaimed author Richard Nathaniel Wright, a Natchez native. NAPAC is open Mondays through Saturdays from 8:00 AM to 4:00 pm, and is closed on Sundays. It is located at 301 West Main Street in Downtown Natchez. For additional information contact Bobby Dennis at ... or by phone at (601) 445-0728.ABOUT THE HISTORIC CITY OF NATCHEZFounded in 1716, The City of Natchez, Mississippi, prides itself on being the oldest city on the Mississippi, and is dedicated to enhancing residents' quality of life while preserving its rich cultural heritage. The official city website is .

