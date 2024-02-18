Turkmenistan And Kazakhstan Forge Stronger Trade Ties With Rising Turnover

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 19. The trade
volume between Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan for the whole of last
year amounted to $563.06 million, Trend reports.
According to data from Kazakhstan's Bureau of National
Statistics, the volume of trade turnover between the countries
increased by 28 percent over the specified period compared to the
same period in 2022, when it amounted to $438.69 million.
During this period, Turkmenistan's exports to Kazakhstan
amounted to $165.88 million, marking a 68 percent increase compared
to the same period in 2022, when they stood at $98.33 million.
Turkmenistan's share in Kazakhstan's total imports during the
reporting period was 0.3 percent, compared with 0.2 percent for the
whole of 2022.
At the same time, Turkmenistan increased imports from Kazakhstan
by almost 17 percent for the whole of 2023 compared to the same
period in 2022 (from $340.35 million to $397.17 million).
Turkmenistan accounted for 0.5 percent of total exports from
Kazakhstan, compared with 0.04 percent recorded in 2022.
Meanwhile, Kazakhstan's trade turnover for the whole of last
year amounted to $139.83 billion, which is almost 3.2 percent more
than in the same period of 2022, when it amounted to $135.52
billion.
