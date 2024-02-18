Sahitya Kala Parishad Inaugurated The Second Edition Of 'Voice Of Colors' Artist Camp

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, February 18, 2024: Sahitya Kala Parishad, the Art and Cultural Department of the Government of NCT, Delhi, is delighted to inaugurate the second edition of 'Voice of Colors,' a one of its kind artist camp showcasing rich artistic diversity and creativity.



Started from February 18th, 2024, the event will continue until February 21st, 2024, at the enchanting Zorba the Buddha. Curated by Vineet Paliwal, Programme Officer from Sahitya Kala Parishad, 'Voice of Colors' provides a platform for esteemed artists such as Ajay Samir, Dharmendra Rathore, Hemraj Manoj Aggarwal, Milan Sharma, Ritu Kamath, Sabia, Shridhar Iyer, and Yusuf to unleash their creativity and produce captivating artworks in various styles and sizes, amidst the picturesque setting of Zorba The Buddha, where the allure of art and creativity harmoniously intertwines.



Dr. Monica Priyadarshini, Secretary of Sahitya Kala Parishad, commenced the event with enthusiasm, stating, "'Voice of Colors' is an Artist Camp that showcases the brilliance and creativity of some of India's most successful artists. The spirit of creative diversity and cultural complexity is captured in our Artist Camp. We will be exhibiting the artwork to the public once the camp gets over."



After the artist camp, Sahitya Kala Parishad will host an exhibition showcasing a wide range of artwork from both the previous edition held in 2017 and this year's camp, allowing the public to experience diverse creativity.



From February 18 through February 21, 2024, we come together to celebrate the liberating power of art and the boundless creativity inbuilt in the human spirit.



