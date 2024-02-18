Moonstone Reveals Chiliz (CHZ) Collaboration With Animoca Brands And Bitget Wallet

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) Chiliz (CHZ) is emerging as a major player in blockchain and cryptocurrency, focusing on sports and entertainment. Noteworthy partnerships with Animoca Brands and Bitget Wallet highlight its commitment to advancing Web3 functionality and reshaping the decentralized sports economy.

Kingstown, St. Vincent, and the Grenadines, November 24, 2023 – Chiliz (CHZ) has emerged as a significant player in the blockchain and cryptocurrency arena, focusing on the sports and entertainment industries. Its growth and impact have been evident through recent developments, partnerships, and changes in market conditions. In this article, an expert from MoonStone has examined several crucial factors, including its alliance with Animoca Brands, its partnership with Bitget Wallet, and the current state of the market.

Animoca Brands Joins Chiliz Chain: Catalyst for Web3 Fan Tokens

As part of its strategy to diversify its investments and expand its reach within the blockchain space, Animoca Brands has announced its partnership with Chiliz to become a validator in its network. Leveraging the proof-of-stake consensus protocol, this association will allow Animoca Brands to contribute to the overall health and functionality of Chiliz Chain, which provides critical infrastructure support for Socios – a cutting-edge platform focused on managing fan tokens for global football teams.

By integrating their unique skill sets in NFTs, gaming, and sports and entertainment-oriented blockchain solutions, both organizations hope to generate novel opportunities and drive growth within the dynamic world of digital assets.

Chiliz Chain Validators and Ecosystem Growth

Animoca Brands has joined a group of validators, including Paribu, Ankr, Luganoes, Meria, and InfStones, in a significant development for the sports technology sector. These validators are responsible for ensuring the legitimacy and authenticity of fan tokens, NFTs, and decentralized applications, enabling seamless transactions via smart contracts. As such, they play a vital role in shaping the future of fan engagement and finance in the sports industry, in line with Chiliz's mission to revolutionize these aspects.

Web3 Sports Initiatives by Animoca Brands

With its substantial investments in the Web3 space, Animoca has delved into various sports-focused initiatives, such as AFL Mint, One Fight Arena, and REVV Motorsport. This shift reflects a wider recognition across the industry that the intersection of blockchain, gaming, and sports presents a rich environment for creativity and expansion.

Bitget Wallet Partnership: Integrating Chiliz Chain into the Fan Economy

Meanwhile, in a recent move, Bitget Wallet also partnered with Chiliz to enhance the accessibility and features of Chiliz Chain. By integrating Chiliz mainnet into their platform, Bitget Wallet enables users to effortlessly manage their CHZ tokens and gain exposure to a variety of fan tokens affiliated with top soccer clubs like Juventus, FC Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain. This collaboration streamlines the user experience and offers expanded opportunities for token holders.

Comprehensive DApp Browser and SportFi Ecosystem

Bitget Wallet, with the help of Chiliz, expands its operations beyond token management by providing individuals with access to a diverse set of decentralized apps (DApps) via the DApp browser. Over 20,000 DApps are available, allowing for a user-friendly interface with direct URL connections and comprehensive access to various applications, including LiveLike, Blockasset, Tickie, and FanFest.

Collaborative Ecosystem Events

The partnership between Web3 Wallet and Chiliz extends beyond mere integration, as both parties aim to create a shared ecosystem that will provide unique experiences for fans worldwide. This strategic alliance seeks to generate exclusive advantages for Web3 sports enthusiasts while cultivating a sense of belonging and involvement among them.

Current Market Dynamics: Chiliz (CHZ) Price Analysis

As of the latest data, the price of Chiliz (CHZ) stands at $0.078414, reflecting a 0.52% increase in the last 24 hours and an impressive 19.9% surge in the past 14 days. Over the past 30 days, CHZ has seen a notable 39.4% increase, highlighting a positive trend in its market performance.

Recent progress made by Chiliz demonstrates its status as a prominent figure in the convergence of blockchain, sports, and entertainment. Its success is evident in both strategic partnerships and market performance, solidifying its role as a driving force in shaping the future of the decentralized sports economy. Collaborations with Animoca Brands and Bitget Wallet showcase its dedication to pushing forward the boundaries of Web3 functionality and improving fan interaction. As the landscape continues to evolve, Chiliz's multi-faceted approach serves as a catalyst for groundbreaking advancements in the space.





