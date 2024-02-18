Abu Dhabi prepares to host thirteenth WTO Ministerial Conference

(MENAFN) All eyes in the global trading community are now fixed on the forthcoming thirteenth Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization (WTO), scheduled to convene in Abu Dhabi from February 26 to February 29. This highly anticipated event will bring together delegations from all 164 member states of the organization, heralding the prospect of inaugurating the most extensive global dialogue on trade negotiations—a pivotal moment poised to reshape the future trajectory of the multilateral trading system.



Set to take place at the Abu Dhabi Exhibition Center, the conference has garnered widespread international attention owing to its comprehensive agenda, addressing critical issues with profound implications for the global economy. Progress on any of the agenda items holds the potential to mark a significant milestone in the realm of global trade, with particular emphasis placed on discussions regarding the reform of the WTO, enhancements to the Dispute Settlement System, the Fisheries Support Agreement, agricultural negotiations, investment facilitation, and support for trade and environmental considerations. Additionally, the integration of new technologies to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of supply chains will be a focal point of deliberations.



Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi, the UAE Minister of Foreign Trade, will preside over the conference, assuming the role of chairperson during a critical juncture characterized by myriad challenges confronting the international trade landscape. Against this backdrop, the conference aspires to surmount these obstacles, fostering collaborative efforts towards fostering a more resilient and equitable global trading framework.

