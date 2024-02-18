Samsung AI Pop-Up Store at The Dubai Mall continues to Draw Crowds in its final stretch

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Dubai, UAE, February 16, 2024: Samsung Gulf Electronics' interactive pop-up store at The Dubai Mall continues to attract crowds, offering an opportunity for Dubai residents and visitors to explore the groundbreaking features of Samsung's first AI phone. The interactive pop-up space showcases the latest Samsung Galaxy S24 Series, comprising of Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24, devices that transform everyday activities and experiences through Galaxy AI.



Building on the success of last year's Samsung Galaxy Open Market, the immersive store is a hub of excitement and exploration. Guests can navigate through interactive and immersive zones, experiencing the seamless integration of AI into their favorite devices, from capturing and sharing content to overcoming language barriers.



The Galaxy AI Photography Competition continues to be a major draw. Until February 18, photography enthusiasts can borrow the Galaxy S24 Ultra for a guided photo tour of Dubai's best outdoor spots, with the chance to win a new Galaxy S24 for the best edited photo. Two lucky winners have already been announced, but there's still a chance to participate in the weekly contest.



Samsung has partnered with student entrepreneurship platform Unipreneur on various exclusive activities for university students. This includes hosting a training session for students from various institutions to learn how to leverage AI in their devices, such as the Live Translate and Circle to Search with Google features in the Galaxy S24 series. Students can also take part in the Photowalk photography competition, led by a professional photographer to learn nightography and optimal photography angles.



Samsung has revolutionized mobile gaming. Now, the Galaxy S24 series takes these capabilities to the next level with ray tracing, enhanced touch-response, and AI game features that enhance the graphics, performance, and quality of games. Gamers are invited to participate in daily fun games on Galaxy S24 cdevices, while the ongoing inter-university gaming tournament held in collaboration with Uniprenuer will have its finale on February 17. Winners will take home the Galaxy S24 Ultra and other exciting prizes.



Guests can also take part in the Galaxy AI Pro Quiz on their phones after the pop-up store tour and win Samsung Store vouchers. Throughout, visitors can explore the groundbreaking Galaxy S24 features, earn rewards through the experience app and participate in the Galaxy S24 Pop Quiz to win vouchers.



The pop-up store is open for a last few days until February 18 for visitors to experience the various activations and explore the new Galaxy S24 Series.







