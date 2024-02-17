President Of Uganda: NAM And Multipolarity Are Force For Peace In Dangerous Times

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In an article in The Hill, Ugandan President and Chairman of the
Non-Aligned Movement Yoweri Museveni said that the Non-Aligned
Movement (NAM) and multipolarity should not be seen as a threat to
the West but as a force for peace in dangerous times, Azernews reports.
He stressed that NAM member countries are ready to cooperate
with all in the name of ideals such as equality, mutual interests
and peaceful coexistence, which originally formed the basis for the
establishment of the organization.
According to Museveni, many did not believe in the strength of
the Non-Aligned Movement and assumed it was destined to repeat the
fate of the Berlin Wall. "However, as the fissures between the
great powers deepen, with some proclaiming a 'Cold War 2.0' between
the West and China, the Movement is regaining relevance," he
said.
"Today, the organization has also undergone a transformation.
The 120 member countries, home to more than 4.6 billion people,
form the largest bloc of countries at the UN. Starting from
poverty, its members now occupy positions ranging from global
financial centers, technology hubs and manufacturing facilities to
major energy exporters. This great alliance of humanity and
diversity should not be downgraded to a great rivalry, which is not
in its own interest," he said.
The Ugandan leader emphasized that the Non-Aligned Movement is a
boon to the world and its positions should not be seen as
"anti-Western."
"As global tensions rise, the Non-Aligned Movement can also use
its collective weight to reform global institutions to better cope
with today's challenges. For example, this is the case with the UN
Security Council, where permanent members with veto power represent
the victorious countries of World War II and can hinder effective
action," the NAM chairman said.
We would like to remind that the 19th summit of the Non-Aligned
Movement was held in Kampala (Uganda) on January 15-20 this year,
at which the chairmanship of the organization passed from
Azerbaijan to Uganda.
MENAFN17022024000195011045ID1107864664
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.