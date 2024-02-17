Zelensky, Biden Discuss Battlefield Situation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Joe Biden in a call on Saturday discussed the current battlefield situation and agreed to maintain contact ahead of the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Zelensky said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"While in Munich, I had a call with President Joe Biden. We discussed the current frontline situation. I am grateful to have President Biden's full support. I also believe that the U.S. Congress will make a wise decision," Zelensky said.

He added that supporting Ukraine means supporting democracy and freedom.

"Together, we must protect these values. We agreed to stay in touch as Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine approaches the two-year mark," Zelensky said.

Zelensky is participating in the Munich Security Conference, which runs from February 16 to 18.