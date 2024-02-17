Renaissance Dhaka Introduces Nikkei Cuisine, First Ever In BD

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Marriott International's Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel introduces Nikkei cuisine by the Chef Benny Rifai. Visitors can now savour the fusion of Japanese and Peruvian flavours of this first of its kind cuisine in Bangladesh, at the hotel's signature fine-dining restaurant Sear located at the 18th floor.

Nikkei cuisine, celebrated for its innovative blend of traditions, promises a gastronomic adventure curated by Chef Benny Rifai's expertise. Guests are invited to indulge in a symphony of flavours, where each dish is a masterpiece crafted with precision and creativity, said a release.

This culinary collaboration at Sear, Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel, invites locals and visitors to embark on a memorable journey through the harmonious blend of Japanese and Peruvian culinary artistry, it added.