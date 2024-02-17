12Th Edition Of Global Festival Of Journalism Noida Inaugurated With Great Pomp And Show

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The Marwah Studios at Noida Film City witnessed a spectacle of grandeur as the 12th edition of the Global Festival of Journalism was inaugurated amidst great pomp and show. Under the esteemed presidency of renowned international media personality, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, who also serves as the Chancellor of AAFT University of Media and Arts, the event marked a significant milestone in the realm of journalism.



The primary objective of the Global Festival of Journalism is to propagate the values of love, peace, and unity through the medium of journalism, echoing the belief that the world is one family. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, also the President of the International Journalism Centre, emphasized the importance of constructive journalism in fostering global harmony.



With participation from seventy-two countries, hosting 52 events, featuring 60 speakers from diverse corners of the globe, and attracting over 500 media houses, this three-day extravaganza has once again surpassed its own records from previous years, drawing in more than 20,000 attendees.



His Excellency Dr. Ali Achoui, Ambassador of Algeria to India, lauded the concept and vision of Dr. Marwah, expressing admiration for the unique platform that brings the world together. He pledged support to the mission of promoting unity through journalism.



Echoing similar sentiments, Her Excellency Dillah Lucienne, Ambassador of the Republic of Chad, commended the exceptional setup of Marwah Studios and emphasized the pivotal role of journalism in societal progress.



Former Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh, Deepak Singhal, acknowledged Dr. Sandeep Marwahï¿1⁄2s pioneering contributions across various domains, underscoring the significance of the festival in advancing the field of journalism.



Faya F Millimouno from the Embassy of Guinea emphasized the core values of journalism, advocating for clear thinking, accurate reporting, and fairness as essential tenets of the profession.



Adding to the discourse, Abu A Jazer, Media Advisor at the Embassy of Palestine, highlighted the immediate impact journalism can have in effecting change, emphasizing its role as a potent short-term weapon for shaping narratives.



Distinguished media personalities including Ranjana Singh Rathore from News Nation, Jaspreet Kaur from News 18 India, and Sumit Chaudhary from TE 9, also shared their insights on the occasion of the International Day of Journalism celebrated on 12th February.



The event also saw the release of poster of International Day of Journalism-12th February to mark respect to the day and a book titled Bombay to Bangkok authored by Amber Sharma, further enriching the literary landscape of the festival. The event received generous support from AAFT University, World Peace Development and Research Foundation, International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry, and Asian Unity Alliance.



