General Staff: AFU Repel 27 Attacks In Avdiivka Sector, Russians Trying To Capture Town

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have repelled 49 enemy attacks in four sectors of the front. 27 of these attacks took place in the Avdiivka area alone.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its evening update posted on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that 70 combat clashes took place on the front line throughout the day. The operational situation in the east and south of the country remains difficult.

The Ukrainian Air Forces struck 11 Russian manpower clusters and one enemy anti-aircraft missile system.

For their part, units of the AFU missile forces struck eight enemy targets: three manpower clusters, two areas of artillery firing positions, an ammunition depot and two radar stations.

The Russian army launched 8 missile strikes, 49 air strikes, and 84 MLRS attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 27 enemy attacks in the vicinity of Avdiivka and two more near Pervomaiske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region. The Russian army, with the support of aircraft, continues its attempts to capture Avdiivka.

In the areas of Semenivka and Lastochkyne in the Donetsk region, the enemy conducted air strikes.

Around 20 localities in the Avdiivka sector were targeted by Russian mortars and artillery, including Avdiivka, Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Lastochkyne, and Nevelske in the Donetsk region.

As reported by Ukrinform, General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops, said that fierce fighting continues in Avdiivka. Russian troops are carrying out extensive bombardments around the clock and launching simultaneous attacks from several directions.