1501'S Artist LUH CEO Released His New Single“WHO IS YOU” In Celebration Of His 18Th Birthday

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"Who is You?" Cover Art

"1501 HOUSE" Official SXSW Stage Flyer 2024

Luh CEO and Carl Crawford on set for DGB - Off The Porch interview

Luh CEO is 1501's newest signee. "Who is You?" is being released in celebration of his 18th birthday.

- 1501 Certified EntHOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 1501 Certified Entertainment's newest signee LUH CEO just released his new single“Who is You?” to celebrate his 18th birthday. 1501 announced their new addition to the label in October of last year. The label is known for its artist development program for undiscovered hip-hop artists such as 1AMBABYJOKER, Erica Banks, and Megan Thee Stallion.Since signing to 1501, the Marks, Mississippi artist, Luh CEO, released audio and visuals for singles“Never Lackin”,“Gangsta Chick”,“Industry Freestyle”,“Outside”,“In Too Deep ft HoneyKomb Brazy”, and“Fighting Demons”. Overall he has gained 715,044 views on YouTube and 9.8k subscribers. With so much traction to Luh CEO music, he has gone viral on platforms such as Rap, ItsOnSite, SayCheese, and many more. Although Luh CEO is a senior in high school he makes an applicable amount of time for his music career while also being a straight-A student.“Who is You?” was shot in Houston's Acres Homes area where founder and CEO Carl Crawford was born and raised. The area was once known for its violent crimes and underprivileged neighborhoods. However, philanthropists such as Crawford have begun to build up the community in which many entrepreneurs and the city of Houston have followed suit. The single was produced by award-winning producer Aye Doe Doe.In addition to the release of“Who is You?” 1501 also announced their Official SXSW Stage during South by Southwest on March 16th. Luh CEO and labelmate 1AMBABYJOKER will be headlining with additional artists that haven't been announced as of yet. 1501 is looking to allow independent artists the ability to perform and win $15k and a distribution deal with the label. SXSW is one of the world's biggest international tech and music conferences held in Austin, Texas.For more information on how you can perform on 1501 Certified's official SXSW stage please go to: or email: Onyx@1501For all media inquiries: Publicity@1501ent_______________1501 Certified Entertainment values passion and hard work.We are committed to artistic individuality and sustainability.We work with artists that have raw talent and a genuine desire to succeed.

Trey Harris | Director of Publicity and Media Relations

1501 Certified Entertainment, LLC

+1 404-940-8316

publicity@1501ent

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Luh Ceo - Who Is You (Official Music Video)