10,000 Run For Gaza In Egypt

CAIRO, Feb 16 (KUNA) -- Egypt's Minister of Environment Yasmine Fouad reiterated Friday the country's backing to, and solidarity with, Gazans.

The minister made the statement while partaking in "Run for Gaza" marathon in Wadi Degla Reserve, saying the event shows Egypt's interest in the Palestinian cause.

Some 10,000 people are running the marathon to deliver a message to the whole world that Egyptians from all walks of life, along with 30 other nationalities, are calling to stop the war on Gaza, she noted.

All donations and marathon proceeds will be directed to Gazans, she pointed out, referring to holding other activities.

Egypt has offered so far about 200,000 tons of aid to the brotherly Palestinian people, she pointed out. (end)

