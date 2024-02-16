FNP Narrates A Tale Of Love Through Unique Dubai Activations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- During the Valentine's season, FNP embraced the spirit of love in a grand gesture, transcending boundaries and spreading joy through the language of flowers. With a commitment to turning moments into lasting memories, FNP gave away approximately 1 million worth of giveaways.In a bloom-filled extravaganza, these giveaways found their way into the hands of romantics, cinema enthusiasts, shoppers, and those enjoying the convenience of online deliveries. Going beyond the conventional, FNP enchanted the city with three unique activations, transforming moments into memories and establishing itself as the go-to destination for genuine connections.Act I: Cinematic Love at Reel CinemasThe curtain rose on FNP's enchanting Valentine activation at Dubai Mall, The Springs Souk, and Marina Mall from February 9th to 29th. Here, the bustling world of cinema converged with the timeless magic of love. As moviegoers immersed themselves in cinematic tales, FNP invited them to step into its world of enchantment. A quick scan of a QR code offered guests a special AED 100 discount on purchases over AED 299 from the FNP website. To further elevate the cinematic experience, roses were distributed to Reel Cinemas' guests, creating a symphony of love and entertainment.Act II: Blooms at Jumbo StoresFNP collaborated with Jumbo Stores in Dubai, the iconic retail destination, ensuring love permeated every aisle on February 10th, 2024. Special rose sleeves, adorned with QR codes, were gifted to shoppers. Offering exclusive discounts worth AED 100 discount on FNP products priced at AED 299 and above, this activation offered extra value on a shopping spree.Act III: Delivering Love with Talabat T-mart and Noon MinutesFNP partnered with Talabat T-mart, Krispy Kreme, and Noon Minutes, bringing the essence of love directly to doorsteps. Each order was marked by the co-branded rose sleeves that accompanied these deliveries.To explore the curated gifting range, please visit: gifts/valentines-day

