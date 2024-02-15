Tap Into The Power Of Skills-Based Mentor Volunteerism

(MENAFN- 3BL) February 15, 2024 /3BL/ - Sky's the Limit – a community of 75,000+ members actively offering and receiving practical, skills-based business mentoring and support – launches the first in a series of eBooks, Mentor Dynamics: The Transformative Power of Volunteer Business Mentoring Programs . The series aims to help purpose-driven leaders discover new ways to build meaningful skills-based volunteer programs, engage their workforces, and create transformational impact.

Starting off the series, this comprehensive guide offers value across industry and function for all leaders - including People Operations, Sustainability, and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) leaders - seeking innovative strategies to enhance employee engagement, boost corporate reputation, and implement transformational volunteer mentorship experiences to create lasting positive change. It can be downloaded here .

For over a decade, Sky's the Limit has been matching underrepresented entrepreneurs with volunteer business mentors, fostering powerful relationships, resulting in transformative experiences for the mentors and entrepreneurs.

"Mentoring is one of the oldest ways of learning - for both the mentor and the mentee. As we navigate the complexities of today's business landscape, the urgency of mentorship has never been more apparent. This eBook invites purpose-driven leaders to explore the untapped potential of skills-based mentor volunteerism in driving positive impact and shaping a more equitable future for businesses," said Bo Ghirardelli, Co-Founder & CEO, Sky's the Limit.

The eBook sheds light equally on the inherent mutual benefit of mentoring - the value of the reverse mentorship dynamic, where entrepreneurs expose mentors to new insights and experiences. Leading organizations including Accenture, PNC Bank, Goldman Sachs, and CVC Capital are experiencing this first hand in their work with Sky's the Limit.

The digital revolution of the last 15 years has created new opportunities for mentoring programs, particularly for multinational corporations looking for global solutions. Innovative digital mentoring platforms like SkysTheLimit make it easier than ever for mentors and mentees to get connected and remove the geographical boundaries that have limited mentoring programs historically. This eBook is a timely response to urgent mentorship needs among entrepreneurs and a commitment to creating a world-class mentorship community.

Aiming to make volunteer mentor programs more accessible across organizations and leveraging Sky's the Limit's years of experience, the eBook is an invaluable resource for all leaders and organizations committed to fostering a culture of mentorship.

6+ compelling topics are discussed, including:



Positive Impact of Skills-Based Membership for Entrepreneurs, Teams and the Community

Implementing Transformational Volunteer Mentorship Experiences

Sector-Specific Approaches and Benefits And more!

As the business landscape evolves, mentorship emerges as a strategic investment in cultivating a skilled, innovative, and resilient workforce ready for the challenges of the future. With this eBook, leaders can explore how mentorship can make a lasting impact on their workforce and communities.

Access the eBook here .

Sky's the Limit offers opportunities for traditionally marginalized entrepreneurs – typically those who identify as LGBTQIA+, BIPOC, women, veterans, disabled people, and people from low-income backgrounds – to connect with mentors to come together to foster, grow, and shape modern and future enterprise. The organization has also provided over $500,000 in startup grants and educated tens of thousands of diverse entrepreneurs. Sky's the Limit has served entrepreneurs in over 100 countries around the world and is registered as a charity in the UK and U.S.

For more information about partnerships and how to get involved, please visit skysthelimit/partnerships .

About SkysTheLimit: SkysTheLimit is a digital platform that connects young, historically excluded entrepreneurs with one-on-one support from experienced business advisors and mentors, entrepreneurship training, and community-voted startup grants. SkysTheLimit is a 501(c)3 nonprofit.