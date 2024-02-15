Biden administration allocates about USD1B for airport upgrades across US

(MENAFN) In a move aimed at enhancing airport infrastructure nationwide, the Biden administration announced on Thursday a substantial investment of USD970 million allocated to 114 airports across the country. This funding, drawn from a USD5 billion grant program dedicated to modernizing airport terminals, will support a diverse array of improvement projects, ranging from the expansion of concourses to the installation of new baggage-handling systems and the construction of entirely new terminals at smaller airfields.



Among the recipients of this funding, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida stands out, receiving the largest sum of USD50 million. The investment will facilitate a project focused on connecting terminals beyond security checkpoints, alongside the creation of new retail spaces and other amenities aimed at enhancing passenger experience. Meanwhile, O'Hare International Airport in Chicago is set to receive USD40 million for the widening of a concourse and the reconfiguration of a security checkpoint, among other upgrades. Other major airports, including Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Washington Dulles International Airport, San Francisco International Airport, and Los Angeles International Airport, will benefit from funding amounts ranging from USD31 million to USD36 million.



The allocation process was highly competitive, with over 600 applications received, collectively totaling USD14 billion in requested funds. This underscores the significant demand for infrastructure improvements across the nation's airports.



The Biden administration's emphasis on enhancing air travel extends beyond infrastructure investments. It has actively promoted initiatives aimed at protecting and enhancing the travel experience for passengers. President Joe Biden has criticized airline fees, particularly those that separate families during flights, while the Transportation Department has launched an online "dashboard" to encourage airlines to commit to improving customer service standards.



Through these measures, the administration seeks to address consumer frustrations and ensure that air travel remains safe, efficient, and accessible for all Americans.

