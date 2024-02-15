Arab Economic, Social Council Convenes In Cairo

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 15 (KUNA) -- The Arab Economic and Social Council's 113 meeting kicked off on Thursday at the Arab league headquarters in Cairo, chaired by Jordan, in the presence of the league's Secretary-General Ahmad Abul-Gheit.

The meeting's agenda discusses various topics, including the report of the Arab league's secretary-general, and the follow up to the 112th meeting's decisions between the 112-113 sessions.

The meeting will also address the economic and social cases at the Arab league's summit in its 33rd regular session, scheduled in Bahrain for May 2024, in addition to Arab and international cooperation in social and development fields.

The council will also discusses reports and decisions of ministerial councils and committees, including the Arab Youth, Sports Ministerial Council's extraordinary session, held in September 2023, as well as the Arab social affairs ministerial council's 8th extraordinary session, held in Tunis in October 2023.

It will also look into the Arab Ministers of Health extraordinary session in November, the Arab Population and Development Council's 5th regular session in November, and the 43rd regular session of the Arab Ministers of Social Affairs Council in December.

The agenda also focuses on the Greater Arab Free Trade Area (GAFTA) and the Arab Customs Union, Arab countries investments, the Arab Common Electricity Market's two agreements, and the Unified Arab Economic Report for 2024, in addition to the modified Arab Agreement to exchange exemptions from taxes and customs duties of the Arab air carrier.

It also includes Tunisia's proposal to establish the Arab Housing and Development Bank, as well as topics related to organizations of joint Arab action, in addition to reports and decisions of ministerial councils and committees.

The Council discussed the follow-up of the implementation of the Arab Strategy for Sustainable Management of Pastoral Resources (2020-2040), the Sustainable Arab Agricultural Development Strategy work progress in (2020-2030), the follow-up of the implementation of the Sustainable Program for Arab Food Security.

The council also explores the expansion of Arab countries' membership in the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the ICAO's Air Navigation Committee.

Kuwait is participating in the 113th meeting with a delegation from the ministries of finance, foreign affairs and commerce, headed by Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Economic Affairs at the Ministry of Finance Talal Al-Namesh. (end)

