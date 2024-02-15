Aadi Mahotsav B2B Meet Fuels Tribal Entrepreneurship

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 15 (KNN) Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, Arjun Munda, spearheaded a dynamic Business-to-Business (B2B) encounter during the ongoing "Aadi Mahotsav," fostering direct connections between industry leaders, startup pioneers, and tribal artisans on Wednesday.

The event held in New Delhi marked a significant stride in integrating tribal entrepreneurship into the mainstream economy.

In a series of expert-led workshops and panel discussions, attendees explored pivotal themes crucial for entrepreneurial triumph.

Discussions ranged from crafting effective branding strategies to accessing funding avenues and identifying lucrative markets, all aimed at empowering tribal entrepreneurs at the grassroots level.

Mr. Arjun Munda emphasised the event's dedication to nurturing tribal entrepreneurship, recognising it as a pivotal step towards inclusive economic growth.

Secretary (Tribal Affairs) Vibhu Nayar echoed this sentiment, highlighting the B2B session's role as a catalyst for economic collaboration and empowerment among tribal entrepreneurs.

One of the event's highlights was the signing of a landmark MoU between the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) and corporate giant ITC.

This partnership, under the Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Vikas Mission (PMJVM) scheme, aims to bolster tribal farmers and suppliers, particularly in regions renowned for turmeric cultivation, thereby uplifting rural economies and livelihoods.

The event also celebrated the achievements of tribal women entrepreneurs, showcasing their remarkable journey to global markets with TRIFED's support.

Engaging discussions facilitated interactions between tribal artisans and representatives from various corporations, startups, and industry bodies, fostering new collaborations and market opportunities.

Moreover, the event witnessed substantial digital integration initiatives, with Meta representatives guiding sellers on leveraging social media platforms for business expansion.

Additionally, the onboarding of sellers onto the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) network signals a significant leap towards digital accessibility and market reach.

The vibrant exhibition, featuring stalls from over 250 tribal entrepreneurs, showcased a diverse array of products blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary innovation.

The Aadi Mahotsav B2B meet has set the stage for transformative collaborations and partnerships, empowering tribal producers and artisans to offer authentic, natural, and organic products to domestic and global markets.

(KNN Bureau)