ZF To Build New Factories In India And The USA Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) ZF 's Commercial Vehicle Solutions (CVS) division is leveraging global growth opportunities brought by increasing trends towards decarbonizing commercial vehicles.

Yesterday, the division opened a plant in Oragadam, India (Tamil Nadu Province), where electric components will also be produced for the Indian and Asian markets.

A week earlier, ZF's US plant in Gray Court started local production of the efficient and hybrid-capable PowerLine transmission for light commercial vehicles for the North American market. With both locations, the CVS division is continuing its global growth and sustainability strategy.

Professor Dr Peter Laier, member of the ZF board responsible for the Commercial Vehicle Solutions division and the production function, says:“With our plant in Oragadam, we are expanding our global production network that will enable us to meet the expected growing demand of Indian and Asian manufacturers with local productio.

“In this production network, our European and German plants, in addition to serving the local European market, play an important role as lead plants for production technology know-how globally.

